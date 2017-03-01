Spring Break Do’s + Don’ts

Spring Break is nearly here and even if you’re a Panama veteran, there are some things you could improve upon. Admit it, last year your best friend had to wash your hair for you before dinner because you were a drunk heap. Just me? Oh, okay…Anyway, don’t be a hero, consider some of the following advice to make the most of your Spring Break.

Don’t be the snoring guy on the sand. There’s no shame in taking a nap at your hotel every once in awhile.

You might be saying, “Nah bro, I want to BURN.” We’ve all been guilty of being too welcoming to sun exposure so we can show off our nice Florida tans when we return to classes but the massive sunburns and premature wrinkling aren’t worth it. Apply sunscreen to help your future self out a bit, alright?

A few shots of Bacardi won’t transform you into Michael Phelps. There are sharks in them waters and your doggy paddle ain’t gonna save ya.

We get it, you want to get wasted and an easy way to do that is to keep your stomach empty. However, there is probably a 100% chance you will find a way to get super drunk regardless so just let yourself enjoy some food.

We advise you to eat but not to feast. You’ll be entirely too drunk to enjoy those delicious stone crabs anyway. Instead, spend your money on more alcohol or Uber rides downtown.

You’ll want your phone on you for pictures because you won’t be able to trust your blurred mind to capture all the memories you’ll be making. If there has ever been a time to invest in a Life Proof case, it’s now. Sand is the gritty little devil that will completely wreck your phone. That and forgetting it’s in your pocket when you charge into the Atlantic. But if you don’t have the funds for such an expensive case, a tightly sealed Ziploc will do the trick.

A huge drinking cup (Bubba Kegs work well) is an absolute must. Don’t waste all that beautiful by being inside the hotel room refilling all the time.

Leave your Bose speaker you got for Christmas at home because it will get trashed. Instead, rely on one of your cohorts to pack theirs. Your parents will thank you, honestly.