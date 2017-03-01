Inspiration comes in many different forms. It can come from anywhere at any time but when that inspiration hits, and helps make the world a better place for those less fortunate, all that matters is what you do with it.

For Jacob Hittle, it all started with an act of God.

“It was actually a lighting strike,” he recalls. “The buckeye tree in our backyard was struck by lightning and a huge branch fell into our backyard, so there were just buckeyes everywhere. Our landlord actually said, ‘You should collect all the buckeyes and sell them on campus, you’ll make a fortune.’ I hadn’t even thought about it.”

Hittle, a Corporate Wellness Coordinator with Nationwide Children’s Hospital by day, had been looking for a way to give back to his community, and this happy accident seemed like a sign. Joiwning forces with a group of friends who all work with survivors of human trafficking in central Ohio, Hittle decided to start a line of buckeye-themed jewelry to raise money for the cause.

“All I’m doing is combining a simple idea, buckeyes, which are our state nut, with a beneficial, philanthropic cause, raising awareness of human trafficking. I just want to give back, I wanna be like Toms Shoes,” Hittle says of the famously humanitarian footwear company.

The lighting strike occurred in July 2016, and by August Hittle had established Nuts For Ohio LLC. But he knew he knew he couldn’t do it alone. After all, it takes a village to raise a business.

“We all have a lot of friends in the social work vocation that have spread word on us,” says Hittle’s roommate/business partner, Joel Franck. “Once you learn about it, how can you not want to help? There’s all this injustice in our city, and people only think this kind of stuff happens in Thailand. It’s a whole different game when you realize this is happening in, like, Dublin.”

Ohio has one of highest rates of human trafficking in the United States, with nearly two hundred victims rescued annually in each of the last few years. The state has consistently been ranked as one of top five worst states for the crime, both for adults and minors, and the annual Arnold Classic Fitness Classic held in downtown Columbus is the number one event for trafficking in the country, ranking higher than the Super Bowl.

The group introduced buckeye garland for the 2016 holiday season, and recently launched a line of bracelets not incorporating the famed nuts to help get them through the spring season when buckeyes are not as plentiful. Every piece of jewelry sold is handcrafted by Hittle and whatever helpful volunteers may be around at the time.

“I hand-drill all the buckeyes, they take about fifteen to twenty minutes per necklace depending on how stubborn they’re being,” he explains. “It’s time consuming and I’m picky, but I want uniformity, I want our necklaces to be the highest quality you can find.”

“That’s how we got through Stranger Things,” Franck adds, “you just throw something on Netflix and get to work!”

A next phase in Ritter’s plan is to include a small card with each piece of jewelry, written by a trafficking survivor at the Refuge and telling their personal life story.

“With some other buckeye necklace you might get on campus, you wouldn’t remember where you bought it,” he says, “but I want people to have a connection with ours and to tell other people.”

Nuts For Ohio offers personalized versions of their necklaces, with beads and letters, and recently introduced a Bluejackets-themed variant for hockey fans. Their products have started popping up on attendees at Jackets games, much to the delight of Hittle and company. The necklaces have also been spotted on many of the team’s cheerleaders, one of whom has even appeared modeling the jewelry in promotional photos for the Nuts For Ohio Instagram page.

“The cool thing is I get to make changes with the seasons,” says Hittle. “After Ohio State [football] lost their playoff game I started transitioning into doing Bluejackets stuff. The buckeye is our state nut, it doesn’t have to be synonymous with Ohio State football. I’d like to change that association”

That’s not the only association that Hittle hopes to eradicate with his company.

“Well, [human trafficking] is mostly caused by guys. So much of the root cause of human trafficking is because of men, there’s this negative association. Joel and I wanted to show that there are good guys out there who want to support [the survivors].”

With good guys, a good product, and a great cause all on board, there are plenty of reasons to go Nuts For Ohio.

The necklaces are currently available through the Nuts For Ohio Etsy store, as well as Rocket Fizz Candy & Soda in the Short North and Ohio Explored pop-up shops around the state.