How to Throw a Raging House Party

So, you’ve decided you want to throw a raging party-—great idea! House parties are one of the most tried and true rituals of the college experience. You probably remember going to at least a handful each semester, and if you’re anything like me, there are twice that many you don’t remember.

There are lots of advantages to hitting the house party scene instead of a bar or club on a weekend night. The drinks are cheap or free, even if it is usually just shitty beer or a handle of gross rum that may run out before midnight. If you’re under 21, a house party maybe your only option for getting schwasted, even if there is a handwritten sheet of paper on the front door telling you otherwise. And you might not even get kicked out for barfing! (Editor’s note: 1870 Magazine does not condone underage drinking. Please don’t sue us.)

College just isn’t college without letting your inner party wolf howl in a stranger’s overcrowded living room every once in a while, but opening up your humble abode is another story. Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to make sure your house party is up to snuff!

Booze

First, you’re gonna wanna stock up on hooch, but probably just the bottom shelf stuff, because it will get devoured quickly. Make sure your friends know to bring more, but there are sure to be some scavengers showing up empty-handed. If you’ve got the space and the resources, a keg is a surefire way to appease the masses.

PRO TIP: Keep a bottle of the good stuff and a couple shot glasses in your bedroom to share with just your closest pals. Or fuck them, down the whole thing yourself (responsibly.)

Music

Nothing kills a party more than silence. You need a killer sound system to really fuel the good times. (Putting your phone in a bowl ain’t gonna cut it.) Unlike the old days, you don’t need a fully stocked record collection, or even an iPod, you’ve got Spotify, so invest a stereo, goddamnit.

PRO TIP: Get a rowdy band or three to play if possible. Just remember to take down your picture frames and other breakables first, unless you like shards of glass in your beverage.

Location

Above all else, you need the proper environment. If you live in an apartment or a double, make sure your neighbors are cool with it. If you live more than stumbling distance from campus, your party might be a bust, although Uber has alleviated a lot of that hassle. If you have pets, make sure they are locked up, or euthanize them ahead of time. If you’ve got a harsh landlord or roommates, you’re fucked. Bonus points if you have a fire pit!

PRO TIP: It’s best if your house has multiple bathrooms. I’ve seen wasted people shitting in front yards, but I don’t want you to have to see it.

Friends

This one should be obvious, but no one wants to hang out at an empty party. Make sure everyone knows you’re throwing the rager of the year and spread the word like wildfire. Hell, make flyers and post them around campus. That cute boy in Psychology? Make sure he knows! That girl that always gets your coffee order just right? Perfect opportunity to become better friends! The entire football team and marching band? Can’t hurt to ask!

PRO TIP: If you are trying to make your party big, put that shit on Facebook. Advertise free booze, and you will have enough party people to hang with until the sun comes up.

Cops

As lame as this may sound, most police are actually your friends, and do genuinely care about your safety more than wanting to arrest you for being a drunken asshole. But whatever you do, don’t let them inside your house. They need a warrant for that. If and when they show up, it most likely just to appease some pissed off neighbor who filed a noise complaint. Politely tell them you are willing to compromise on the noise levels, and that they will not be hearing from you again. Worst-case scenario, if they have to show up again, they will probably give you a fine. Just remember, don’t let them inside under any circumstances. (Unless they have a warrant. Then you run.)

PRO TIP: In a residential area, the allotted noise level according to the Ohio Municipal Code is 60 decibels after 10 p.m. This is akin to the sound of light background music or normal conversation. If you have live music or loud music, we recommend positioning the dance party in the basement.