Got your tickets for Migos?

TroyBoi: The Mantra Tour @ Newport Music Hall

March 1 @ 7:00 pm

| $16

One of South East London’s most closely guarded secrets has recently emerged from the shadows and is set to take the music industry by storm. Don’t miss this multi-talented, trap musician at our very own Newport Music Hall.

Cal Scruby @ Park Street Saloon

March 3 @ 8:00 pm

| $15 – $45

Seeing a Cal Scruby show isn’t going to be like a Saint Pablo tour stop or seeing Drake at an arena show. It’s going to feel like a house party, he’s going to shoutout OSU athletes and other things specific to Columbus and his songs are going to be about things you level with. Scruby is an Ohio native, an OSU grad and a homie.

Local Spotlight: Steven King / Joesph / The Up All Nights / Polly Pocket @ Spacebar

March 3 @ 9:00 pm

| $5

Steven King, The Up All Nights and Polly Pocket will be joined by their Cinci friend, Joseph, for a show that your ears will thank you for.

Justin Moore w/ Lee Brice @ Nationwide Arena



March 4 @ 7:00 pm

| $29

Justin Moore is a country artist who has landed himself on the Top Country Hits chart 11 times including five #1 songs. He’ll be joined by Lee Brice on this co-headlining tour.

Need to go: Migos @ Express LIVE!

March 5 @ 6:30 pm

| $45

Back in 2015, one of their shows got cut short because the police showed up on scene, looking to arrest a couple members of the trio on felony charges of drug and weapon possession. We can’t guarantee anything as badass as that will happen during their stop in Columbus but in the event it does, you should be there. What a story to tell your kids one day.

