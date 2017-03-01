Getting to the Greek

Five reasons why you should consider Greek life

Isn’t that when you pay for your friends? Not quite.

We all know the stereotype—catty blonde airheads manipulating situations to climb social ladders, backwards hat bros shotgunning Natty Lights before class, that archetype of the college Greek that everyone loves to hate on.

I joined a sorority because I needed a home away from home, for life talks you can’t have with your mom or dad. College is a step into adulthood, but I wasn’t ready for all that at 18 years old. Finding my sorority gave me the guidance and direction I was looking for in this transition into adulthood. And yeah, there are parties—but that’s not quite the point.

The media has offered an opinionated tone on collegiate culture putting majority of the blame on Greek life. Here are the things the media is not reporting on, the positive stuff.

1~ Future Network

In an article posted by USA Today, it was reported that 85% of Fortune 500 company executives were involved in Greek life. There are skills that can only be learned outside of the classroom: how to effectively communicate with others, how to gain friendships, and how to build trust. And it wouldn’t hurt to have some helpful friends in the long run, right?

2~ Leadership Skills

Since 1825, all but three presidents were members of a fraternity. College students are at a very critical transition from adolescence into adulthood. Certain experiences shape us into who we are as adults and Greek life offers the opportunity to grow as adults.

3~ Philanthropy

Every chapter within the Greek community has a charity which they dedicate fundraising, volunteering, and philanthropic events to give back thousands of dollars every year. Why hasn’t the media picked up on this?

4~ Making a gigantic school feel smaller

At a school with just under 60,000 people, you need to condense the size of student population. Not everyone can be apart of a scholar program, be an athlete, or be a combination of the two.

5~ Life Long Friends

No matter what you were like in high school, college is a chance to start over. Going Greek gives you a clean slate to find a group of people that accepts you for who you are and not someone you use to be. You may learn something new about yourself and meet people that change your life forever.

So the next time you walk by a house with some Greek letters placed above the door way, I want you to remember this: everyone deserves to belong somewhere or to something that makes them feel special.

Most importantly, let’s not pass judgment on something or someone based on stereotypes. Be kind to one another—after all, in the end we all bleed the same colors: scarlet and gray.