Brunch Time: Baba’s

Nothing makes an environment feel more comfortable than foliage and swearing. Baba’s offers both while serving up delicious food and delectable drinks.

New to the SoHud neighborhood as of November (you can still smell hints of fresh paint,) Baba’s is conveniently placed near the basic amenities of college life—a little place to snag a freshly cooked breakfast before browsing through dollar bins at Used Kids Records, or the spot to grab a locally sourced coffee to calm your nerves before getting inked at Evolved. It’s owned and operated by Caroline Kraus, is a sweet and spunky woman with the mouth of a sailor, and her husband, Dan, presides as master of smoked meats—together, they have big plans for what Baba’s can do for the community.

“We wanted it to feel a little rough around the edges to match the up-and-coming neighborhood here,” said Kraus. The restaurant has a modern, industrial aesthetic—with a charcoal grey scheme, plants poised in the sunny spots, and a long, narrow, open concept kitchen. They plan to take over the corner lot with flowerbeds and picnic tables to host summer block parties.

But more important than the modest look is the modest price point.

No matter what you’re hankering for, your check will probably be under $10. And that’s for mostly locally sourced, quality ingredients, including coffee beans from Thunderkiss, Amish flour, and meats from our neighbors in Lancaster.

“Our food is not meant to make you feel stupid, though” Caroline said. “You’re not going to be eating something and wonder, ‘What is this smear of something on my sandwich?’”

They aren’t striving to be some exclusive, smarmy organic shop—when the demand calls for it, they have to supplement their recipes with a few things from GFS. What they want to do is offer customers the most down to earth eating experience possible.

“No one takes themselves too seriously here,” said Kraus.

On a brisk but sunny afternoon, I pay Baba’s a visit and try the chorizo griddle muffin, the veggie griddle muffin, and a cinnamon roll. Like any good meal should, I begin with dessert: sturdy membrane, sticky, melt-y cytoplasm, and a doughy nucleus. My stomach, which was filled with Yuengling Lager and well tequila when I walked in, was happy to give this sweet treat a new home. Yet, I was still ravenously hungry.

Chorizo is a Mexican pork sausage, and I figured since I worked at a cantina that served brunch, I had the best chorizo money can buy in central Ohio. But Baba’s take on it was a pleasant surprise. Nix all the grease typically found in chorizo and replace it with a drier, slightly more acidic, Italian sausage-y spin—a alluring take on a brunch classic. This paired with a fried egg and Havarti cheese between a lightly toasted biscuit makes for a very satisfying breakfast sandwich.

As I sit here writing this, facing the big window that looks onto Summit St., I see people cranking their heads around as they walk by to get a better look into this place. A handful of these people have spun around in their tracks and swung in for a cup of caffeine or some soup to go. The next time you’re out getting your belly button pierced or picking up the new Dr. Dog album, be one of those people.

Baba’s is located at 2515 Summit St. For more information about their hours and menu, visit babascolumbus.com