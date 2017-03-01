Barkeep Confessional

Bartenders. Professional babysitters, part-time psychologists, and a drunk’s best friend in the moment. When you need to know the best spots to get your drink on around campus and who to chat up when you’re there, we’ve got you.

Dick’s Den is a local favorite, known for its cheap booze, friendly bar staff, and jazz and bluegrass scene. This month, I sat down with Krista Williams, a well-known bartender at Dick’s Den.

How long have you been here?

21 and a half years. I started on the door, taking covers. It’s a really cool vibe. I started coming here when I was a student and I felt really comfortable here.

What did you study at OSU?

English! So, now I’m a bartender.

You guys are well known for your music scene.

Yeah! Tuesdays are bluegrass nights, so we get a lot of people in here. Covers are cheap and booze is cheap, so we get a lot of students.

Coming into March, what can you tell me about St. Patrick’s Day here? Any green drink specials?

Not really, I mean we don’t have draft. It is crazy for sure; it’s a drinking holiday. But we have such cheap drinks so it’s a popular spot. We might do specials on Jameson, Guiness, stuff like that, and we always do Spider Shots.

What’s that?

A Spider Shot is the last shot of the bottle, and it’s free. So, if you order your drink and it happens to be the bottom of the bottle, it’s like your lucky day. It turns out to be your Spider Shot.

Any insane stories from guests getting a little too nuts?

Well we had this guy…his nickname is Ivan the Terrible. He would come in here and get trashed and we had to kick him out. He’s like 30 and his mom had to come and rescue him from the bar one night, it was really embarrassing. His mom was like, “be nice to my son!” Like, really? You’re 30. So, after that night he tried to come back in here and I was like, “Dude, I can’t serve you.” And he said, “You must think you’ve got a big dick or something! You’re just mad because you’ve got a tight vagina!” I’m just like, “Well, thank you!” I didn’t want to feed the fire.

What’s the funniest conversation you’ve overheard behind the bar?

The lactating night! It wasn’t overheard per say, but there was this new mother out here and she was lactating in front of some guy! Another night, there was this guy that was super wasted and trying to hit on me, and I give him his drink and he’s like, “So, what do you do for a living?” I’m just like, “Are you serious? I’m a fucking rocket scientist, dude. I’m just learning how to do this for my acting career!”

Sounds like a fun place to be if you want to people watch a drunk crowd!

Oh, yeah. One night, a guy came in here and downed a shot and immediately went back there and puked. He felt so bad about it that he went back there and cleaned it up himself. It was nice of him to do, but he missed a few spots. At least he tried.

How do you guys keep your liquor prices so low?

I think we just don’t overcharge. People come here for the music and the vibe so it’s not like we have to gouge prices to make money. People are coming in. It’s a good place to be. I love it. I even got a tattoo for the bar!

